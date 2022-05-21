West Virginia Health Right, in cooperation with Remote Area Medical (RAM), will host a free two-day clinic offering medical, dental and vision care to the public.
The clinic will be on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at Bible Center School at 1111 Oakhurst Drive in Charleston. That’s just off Route 119, Corridor G, across from the Ashton Place Kroger.
Doors will open at 6 a.m. The parking lot will open at midnight the evening of June 3 and remain open. Services are first-come, first-served. Everyone who needs medical care from a several-county area around Charleston is welcome. No ID is required. More information is available at ramusa.org.