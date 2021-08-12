Free CERT classes to start Sept. 9

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will start in September, CERT leader Lt. Chris Graham of Beckley Fire Department announced Wednesday.
CERT training is free and allows regular people to learn how to help themselves in the case of a disaster and to assist their neighbors, said Graham, who is the 2020 BPD Firefighter of the Year.
"It's for everyday people," he explained. "It's open to everyone.
"It's geared to train your average citizen how to take care of themselves, in case of a disaster, and to branch out and help others, if they need to.
"The more people that know how to take care of themselves, when something bad does happen, it lightens the load on Emergency Services."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sponsors the training. Graham said there are spots available for 20 to 25 students in the 2021 class.
The 2020 class had been canceled, due to Covid.
The first CERT class will focus on preparing for a disaster. Graham said that, throughout the fall course, class members will learn how to extinguish fires and how to safely shut off household utilities like gas and electric service, how to treat injuries when a first aid kit is unavailable, basic search and rescue techniques, including how to search indoors for victims in case of a collapsed building and how to search outdoors for lost adults and children, a section on the psychological effects of a disaster and a section on how to respond to a terrorist attack.
Graham said that the class is open mainly to residents who are 15 and older. Those who complete the course have the option to join Raleigh County CERT, a group of citizens who are called on in case of local emergencies.
Last year, CERT team members helped Raleigh Health Department and other entities with Covid testing. In 2021, he said, CERT members helped with vaccines.
CERT has also teamed up with American Red Cross to help with blood drives and has assisted the West Virginia National Guard with training. CERT members may direct traffic in case of certain events, to help Beckley Police Department.
In October, CERT will assist the Guard with active shooter training at Southern Regional Jail, said Graham.
"People get to see a lot of things," he noted. "It's just a really good program.
"If people ever sit back and think (about) what they can do in their community, to help, CERT is a really good tool for that.
"The motto for CERT is 'Do the greatest good for the greatest number of people.'
"That's one of the things that keyed me in on it," he added. "That gives them an outlet to put a little bit of good back into the world."
The class are three hours long and meet once a week for eight weeks. Class members will get an opportunity to see the newest fire station, since the CERT class will be at BFD Station #3 on Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/East Beckley Bypass.
The first class is Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Registration and more information is available by calling Graham at 304-228-5405 or on Facebook at the Raleigh County CERT page or by calling BFD Station #1 at 304-256-1780.