Motorists and pedestrians passing by the Beckley Welcome Center on Prince Street in recent weeks may have noticed five white bikes on a small concrete dock stationed just outside the center.
The bikes, each with a rear basket and a small silver bell on the handlebar, are part of Beckley’s new free Bike Share Program, which was unveiled Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the welcome center.
The bikes are free to ride and require only a smart phone to download the bike share app, OnBikeShare, and a credit card to make an account.
Although the weather was less than ideal for a leisurely bike ride on Thursday, rain and overcast skies did nothing to dampen the spirit of those present Thursday, who included several local officials and residents.
Christine Kinder, West Virginia State University Extension agent, said she has been working with officials for almost three years to bring the free bike share program to Beckley.
“We were inspired by bigger cities around us who had successful bike shares in their communities,” she said. “We have this wonderful asset here with the (Lewis McManus Memorial Honor Trail) and we just really wanted to work to improve it and at the same time improve transportation and health here in our community.”
Kinder said the bike share program is the first of its kind in the southern part of West Virginia.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the new program also goes well with the city’s new designations.
Beckley was recently given a Healthy People Healthy Places designation by the state and given a Bicycle Friendly Community award by the League of American Bicyclists.
Rappold added that the location for the program was a good one. It is close to one of the city’s busiest intersections, giving it high visibility and making it easy to find, as well as being near the the McManus Trail, which provides stress-free biking.
Beckley’s Bike Share program is sponsored by the Department of Energy, the Community Transformation Project, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, West Virginia State University Extension and Active Southern WV.
Vickie Webb, volunteer director of the Beckley Welcome Center and founder of the Community Transformation Project, said the project was truly a team effort with several organizations coming together to make it happen.
She added that it was funded through a $7,500 grant from the Department of Energy as well as funds from the city of Beckley and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, which donated $1,000 and $1,500 respectively.
The Community Transformation Project also donated $80 in addition to time and support.
Kinder said it says a lot about the city that so many people and organizations wanted to come together for the benefit of the community.
“I think that, like many of the organizations and the many people that live here, we know the potential of this area and especially in recreation and outdoors and being one of the bigger areas in southern West Virginia,” she said.
Kinder said the bikes will be available year-round and they hope to eventually raise money to build a shelter for the bikes as well as add more around the city.
Annette Bradshaw, who works with Webb on the Community Transformation Project, said she’s already taken out a bike on several occasions and loved it.
“It’s a nice smooth ride,” she said. “And I love the little bell.”
Bradshaw said the welcome center also has bikes for younger kids to use.
“My daughter did not know how to ride a bike, so she checked out one of those bikes and I used one of the new bikes and taught her how to ride a bike on the trail,” she said. “Now she wants to come every day.”
Dr. Melissa Keaton and Dr. Kristi Dumas, with Rotary After Hours, were also present at Thursday’s ribbon cutting.
Keaton donated a colorful balloon arch that added a pop of color to the ceremony.
She also said she hopes the bikes will be used by tourists as well as residents.
Dumas said they were there to show their support for the new program.
“We wanted to be part of what was going on,” she said. “It really speaks to positive steps toward health and wellness in our state, and it gives people access to equipment that otherwise they might not have.”
Representatives with the offices of U.S Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin as well as U.S. Rep. Carol Miller were also present Thursday. Each sent regards from their respective officials and commended Beckley on its new program.
-----------------------
How it works
A cell phone and a credit card are required for anyone looking to use one of the bikes. Although there is no charge for the use of the bikes, the app used to track the bikes, OnBikeShare, requires a credit card in order to create an account.
Once users download the OnBikeShare app and create an account, they will then be able to unlock a bike from the solar-powered stand at the Beckley Welcome Center.
Location services and Bluetooth must be enabled on the phone for this system to work.
Vickie Webb, volunteer director of the Beckley Welcome Center and founder of the Community Transformation Project, said bikes can currently be taken out for roughly six hours, but they are looking at lowering that number in order to give more people an opportunity to use the bikes.
Once users are finished with the bikes, they must return them to dock at the welcome center.
Riders will simply roll the bike to the docking station, secure the lock and press the end rental button on the app.