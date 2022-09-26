Following a two-year Covid hiatus, the Frankford Autumnfest Parade, kicking off the town’s festival, has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. in Frankford with a lineup at 9 a.m. on Bailey’s field, just north of the school on Rt. 219.
Judging will be at 10 a.m. All participants wishing to be judged must be lined up and registered.
Trophies will be presented prior to the start of the parade.
Any individuals, groups and organizations are welcome to participate in the parade.
