The former head of a grassroots political organization in West Virginia has been named executive director of the state’s Democratic Party.
Ryan Frankenberry, who most recently served as the executive director of the WV Working Families Party, has been hired to help lead the West Virginia Democratic Party.
“For more than a decade, Ryan has helped push our party forward from both within and from the outside.“ said Mike Pushkin, Chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, in a press release.
“He is a strategic, driven, and principled leader who has shown that progressive ideas and political success are not mutually exclusive in our state,” Pushkin said. “I am confident in his leadership and look forward to working with him to continue to build our party and move our state forward.”
“Ryan has played a key role in every one of my campaigns for the House and I know what a resource Ryan will be to each Democratic candidate up and down the ballot,” said Danielle Walker, Vice-Chair of the WV Democratic Party. In the press release. “Ryan cares about people – the candidates and the voters – and is in this fight for all the right reasons. We are so lucky to have him.”
Frankenberry described his appointment as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and “a dream come true.”
“I am thrilled to join Mike, Danielle, and the WVDP State Executive Committee in building new governing power for West Virginia’s families and workers,” Frankennberry said. “I have spent my adult life hoping to make a positive impact on our state and in our communities.”
Ryan Frankenberry has more than 20 years of political, campaign, policy, government and advocacy experience in West Virginia.
In August of 2017, Frankenberry oversaw the launch of WVWFP with significant support from both labor and progressive organizations and activists.
In this role, throughout the fall of 2017 and into January of 2018, Frankenberry strategized with a group of teachers that resulted in the historic 2018 WV Teachers Strike.
Prior to launching WVWFP in 2017, Frankenberry served as the political director for the American Federation of Teachers–WV where he led the union’s advocacy and lobbying efforts at the Capitol as well as overseeing all campaign and political activities for five legislative sessions.
Before AFT-WV, he served in numerous political campaigns including: Operations Director for Barack Obama/ WV Coordinated Campaign (2008), Campaign Coordinator for Rick Thompson for Governor (2010), Campaign Manager for Nick Rahall for Congress (2012),as well as numerous legislative and local campaigns.
In the WV Statehouse, Frankenberry served as a consumer advocate for Attorney General Daryl McGraw (2007-2008) and an analyst for the House of Delegates (2011-2013).
Frankenberry will work with the WVDP Executive Committee, WVDP staff, and party leaders to build a team and a strategic organization with a plan to to score Democratic victories across the state.
