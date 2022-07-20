FPC Alderson receives new fire truck

The Federal Prison Camp in Alderson has reinstated its firefighter program to train inmates to become volunteer firefighters.
Since the inception of the program in 1978, about 750 inmates have completed the 120-hour introductory firefighter training program with an additional 100 inmates completing a more advanced 40-hour class.
The program consists of the fundamentals of firefighting, hazardous material training at the operations level, first aid and CPR training with over 200 skills which must be completed.
Inmates learn so much more than firefighting to include teamwork, leadership and service. In many instances, the inmates have obtained employment upon their release based on the skills they gained from the program.
To enhance the training program, the Bureau of Prisons purchased a 2022 Pierce fire engine built by Atlantic Emergency Solutions. The new engine is intended to enrich the training program and to respond to requests for mutual aid in the Alderson community.
Funding for the new truck was obtained through the First Step Act passed by Congress in 2018, which aims at reduction in recidivism, decreasing federal inmate population and maintaining public safety.
Currently there are 22 inmates enrolled in the training program with a tentative completion date of early November.
As with Alderson tradition, the fire truck must have a name. A contest was held for all staff to suggest names and then the names were voted on by staff. Tallulah was selected as the truck name, which means leaping water, lady of abundance.
FPC Alderson has over 25 classes, programs and educational opportunities for inmates to enroll to gain skills and experience prior to release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.