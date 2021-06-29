Fourth of July events throughout the region Sunday

PRINCETON — Events and festivities including a celebration in Princeton, a pool party in Welch, a celebration in the Town of Tazewell and more are on this year’s Fourth of July weekend agenda.
Precautions against Covid-19 curtailed the Mercer County Fourth of July celebration in Princeton, but this year it will be open Sunday for Fourth of July activities. Festivities will start with a car show at Princeton High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gates will open 1 p.m. at the nearby Hunnicutt Stadium, and admission is free. Fireworks and patriotic music are scheduled to kick off at about 10 p.m.
Pandemic precautions did not allow live music and other activities in 2020, but this year bands are back with The Furrows performing from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; Transit Times from 3 to 4 p.m.; Thomas Taylor & The Highrize Band from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; Beach Nite Band from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.; and On The Border – Eagles Tribute Band from 8 to 9:45 p.m.
Celebrations will include a Kids Corner with water slides, face painting, balloon animals and painting crafts by Hammer & Stain. Princeton Community Hospital and Princeton Health Care Center will provide a hydration station. The City of Princeton and the Princeton Rescue Squad are coordinating this year’s event.
A series of Fourth of July events have been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the region.
• The Town of Tazewell will have a First Friday event this week on Main Street, according to Amanda Hoops, executive director of Tazewell Today. Festivities will start at 7 p.m. There will be a concert and food trucks.
“And the unique thing about this First Friday is you can purchase alcohol at the event and walk around with your drink,” Hoops said. “We’re one of the first towns in Southwest Virginia to use that license.”
Fourth of July festivities continue at 7 p.m. Sunday with a concert, bounce houses, food trucks and fireworks at the former Ramey car lot off 2330 Fincastle Turnpike in Tazewell, she said. The fireworks show will begin about 9 p.m. Admission is free.
• The Town of Davy in McDowell County will have a ceremony to remember fallen police officers and firefighters beginning at 6 p.m. A parade will line-up at 6 p.m. and begin at Twin Branch Church, and fireworks also are planned.
• The Town of Narrows, Va. in Giles County will have its 70th Annual Fourth of July Celebration from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Narrows Town Park. Festivities will include food, games, vendors, fireworks and music. A kids parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and lineup will be in the gravel lot behind the Narrows High School football field. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.
• The City of Welch will have a pool party July 4 at Linkous Park. Admission is free, and the pool will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start about 9 p.m.
• Back in Mercer County, the Town of Bramwell will have a free rock and roll concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at the train depot in downtown Bramwell. Musician Dave Watkins and his band will be performing. Mayor Louise Stoker said that the town is planning a Labor Day festival with fireworks.