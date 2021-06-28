Fourth of July Celebration set in Mullens

Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band will perform at the Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC) Outdoor Theater during a Fourth of July Celebration.
The free concert will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the MOC.
Buddy Allen and the Cheat River band are a community favorite, according to event organizer Dewey Houck, RAIL president.
The free concert is sponsored by Shentel.
All celebration events are free to the public, Houck noted.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. at the MOC with free hot dogs and other treats provided by Judy Riffe and the Black Lung Support Association.
Riffe also created a quilt, dedicated to coal miners suffering from Black Lung, to be raffled off during the event.
The drawing winner will be announced Sunday at 7 p.m. on the MOC stage during the concert intermission.
All proceeds from the drawing will go to the Black Lung Support Association for those in need to get legal services in order to obtain Black Lung benefits, according to Riffe.
Her husband, Bernard, lost his life due to Black Lung.
“Many quilting enthusiasts consider the quilt a work of art that has a special meaning for those that have lost a loved one to Black Lung,” Houck said. “Surely, Judy’s husband Bernard, who lost his life suffering from Black Lung, is embedded somewhere in the quilt design.”
The first 100 people to arrive for the concert and hot dogs will receive a stars and stripes hat and waving flag.
Fourth of July decorations and favors are being provided by the Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce.
Christy Seaton and the Mullens City Commission are coordinating a parade that will include wagons, bikes, ATVs, tractors, and other means of transportation.
“Cars and other trucks are not allowed, but the pigs and goats seen recently around town will be welcome,” Houck joked.
Parade line-up will begin Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Mullens Middle School.
Beginning at 5 p.m. at the middle school, the parade will end at the MOC.
Seaton also announced a Screaming Eagles Costume Contest. Those wearing the craziest patriotic costumes will be awarded prizes.
The concert will end about 8:30 p.m., followed by a bonfire and marshmallow roast.