Fourth-graders advance to Gazette-Mail spelling bee

Submitted photoSloan Smith, left, in fourth grade at New River Intermediate, won first place in the Fayette County Spelling Bee. Jacob Bourgord, right, in fourth grade at New River Intermediate, won second place in the Fayette County Spelling Bee. Smith and Bourgord are now eligible to participate in the Gazette-Mail Spelling Bee held virtually on Saturday, March 5, with hopes to earn a spot in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.