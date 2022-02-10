Fourth-graders advance to Gazette-Mail spelling bee

Fayette County students in grades 4-8 participated in the County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Jan. 27.
To participate in the Fayette County Spelling Bee, students had participated in their own classroom and school-wide bees. Despite being in the youngest grade competing, the last two students standing were fourth-graders from New River Intermediate, Jacob Bourgord and Sloan Smith. After spelling the final word “dedicated,” Sloan Smith became the champion.
“Dedicated” really captures Sloan’s hard work in spelling at school and preparing for these competitions.
“I’ve always got 100 percents on my spelling tests — I’ve never even got as low as a 99 percent!” he said.
Smith said his mom helped him prepare by asking him to spell words from his lists until he got them right. If he missed a word, she would help him spell it correctly and would then ask him at a later time to spell it again.
“At first you’re so nervous when you see the people, judges, and counselors because if you spell a word wrong it would be embarrassing, but once you start saying a word, you get comfortable and used to it,” said Smith.
Smith and Bourgord are now eligible to participate in the Gazette-Mail Spelling Bee held virtually on Saturday, March 5, with hopes to earn a spot in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.