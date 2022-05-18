An approximately $32 million project to build a new interchange on Interstate 64 near Culloden is among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The project, made possible through funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, will connect U.S. 60 in Culloden with Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton.
The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
Among the bids were these projects in southern West Virginia:
Rupert sidewalk interchange (Greenbrier County)
East River Mountain guardrail cable (Mercer County)
Barksdale to Sandstone paving (Summers County)
Highland Trace Road paving (Greenbrier County)