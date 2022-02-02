A field of eight candidates, including four incumbents, are running for four seats on the Summers County Board of Education in the upcoming May 10 primary election.
The board of education race is non-partisan, which means the victors will be decided during the primary election.
Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt said that three of the positions up for election on the SCBOE are for the full four-year term while the fourth is only for half of a term, or two years.
Leading up to this election, Merritt said the board has already seen a number of changes to its members.
In March 2021, Board Member Robert Angell passed away. Greg Angell, from the Bluestone River District, was then appointed to fill this seat.
Jackie Jeffries Farley recently resigned from the board in order to pursue a bid for Summers County clerk. Her seat on the board is where the half-term is coming from.
After more than 20 years as county clerk, Merritt said she will not be running for reelection.
Appointed to fill Jackie Jeffries Farley's seat until the primary election was Renee Farley of the New River District.
The Summers County Board of Education consists of three districts – Greenbrier River, New River and Bluestone River. A maximum of two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.
Merritt said she spoke with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office for clarification and was informed that the top three candidates with the most votes will be elected to the full-term seats, so long as there are not more than two from the same district.
She added that the half-term seat will go to the candidate who receives the fourth highest vote count.
The current incumbent on board not up for reelection is Jay McBride from the Greenbrier River District.
Both Greg Angell and Renee Farley are running for the seats they were recently appointed to.
Incumbents Stanley Duncan of the Greenbrier River District and Kenny Brogan of the Bluestone River District are also running for reelection.
The remaining candidates include one from the Greenbrier River District, Megan Harvey; one from the Bluestone River District, Billie J. Persinger; and two from the New River District, Michele Merrill and Janima Bond.
The term for candidates elected to the board of education in May begins on July 1.
Another non-partisan race in Summers County which will be decided during the primary election is the position for conservation district supervisor.
Two candidates have filed for this position – incumbent Dennis Bailey and Ron Testerman, who are both from Hinton.
Shifting to the party races, there are four candidates for the one Summers County Commission seat – two Republicans and two Democrats.
On the Republican side, incumbent Ted Kula will face David Milburn in the primary.
This will be Kula’s first election as he was appointed to this seat in January 2021 after former commissioner Jack Woodrum resigned upon being elected to the West Virginia Senate 10th District.
The Democrats running for this commission seat are Joseph M. Blankenship and Linda Huffman.
The county clerk race has only two candidates, one Republican and one Democrat, meaning they will have to wait to face each other until the general election barring any write-in candidates.
Those candidates are Democrat Jackie Jeffries Farley and Republican Lynn Reed.
Merritt said she has been the Summers County clerk since 1997 but has worked in the office since 1986.
“I'm really going to miss it,” Merritt said. “I love the job, but I just don't want to obligate six more years. But I'm not a quitter. I want to finish my term out, but I don't want to try for six more years.”
The position of Summers County circuit clerk is also on the primary election ballot.
Incumbent Democrat Stacy D. Ford is the only candidate who has filed for this position.
These are all the candidates for county clerk, county commission, circuit clerk, board of education and conservation district supervisor who have filed for Summers County as of Feb. 2. Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 29 are received.