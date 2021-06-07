Gov. Jim Justice awarded 19 grants Monday, worth $13,734,817 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which have been dedicated to various water/sewer, broadband, demolition and park improvement projects to communities in 14 counties across the state.
Four projects in southern West Virginia – two in Mercer County, and one each in Greenbrier County and Summers County – received nearly $3.6 million in fudning.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
Of the total amount, over $11.3 million is being put toward eight water and sewer line improvement projects that will benefit more than 1,480 customers.
Nearly $800,000 is being put toward two broadband enhancement projects that will benefit more than 5,000 West Virginians.
In previous program years, funding has been awarded only for water/sewer and broadband improvement projects. However, this year is the first to include funding for demolition and park improvement projects.
Over $1.4 million is being put toward demolition projects in eight communities that will clear unsafe and unsightly dilapidated structures and provide opportunities for future economic revitalization.
The remaining $150,000 is being put toward one park improvement project, supporting the state’s efforts to expand tourism, outdoor recreation, and downtown revitalization in West Virginia communities.
Those projects on southern West Virginia that received funding are:
City of Bluefield, Mercer County, $1 million for a project to replace an existing sewer collection system that serves 129 customers for the community of Midway in the City of Bluefield, eliminating a source of pollution and mitigating potential health hazards.
Summers County Commission, Summers County, $1.66 million to extend water service to approximately 53 new customers in west central Summers County who rely upon wells that provide poor quality and insufficient quantity of water. In addition, the project will allow for fire protection service in the Robins Roost area of the county.
Greenbrier County Commission, Greenbrier County, $668,227 for a project that will enable the Greenbrier County Commission to complete a fiber infrastructure project in Quinwood and the surrounding area. Work will include installation of an estimated 84,500 linear feet of fiber and fixed wireless service. Local connections plan to be made to AML funded towers.
City of Bluefield, Mercer County, $250,000 for a demolition project – a phase of the downtown redevelopment process including demolition of two structures known as the Communication Workers of America Building and the Bland Ferri Building. This project directly ties to a Federal Brownfields Grant.