Eight paving projects, including four in southern West Virginia, are among 14 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The paving projects are part of the state’s summer paving campaign being conducted by the WVDOH.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
So far this season, the WVDOH has paved almost 502 miles of roadway.
The July 12 bid letting included the following regional projects:
l Clifford Family Memorial Bridge replacement. (Greenbrier County)
l Webster Road paving. (Nicholas County)
l Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety resurfacing. (Nicholas County)
l Coaldale to Bramwell Road resurfacing. (Mercer County)