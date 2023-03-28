beckley, w.va. – Four new small businesses located on Prince Street in Beckley will celebrate grand openings on Friday in an event orchestrated by The West Virginia Hive – the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Stephanie Sanders, business advisor to all four businesses, said there will be two ceremonies during the “It’s a Grand Day on Prince Street” celebration. The first grand opening ceremony will be at 2 p.m. and will be for three of the four businesses (Z & Z Beauty, Glammed by Lady T, and Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee), all located at 223 Prince St.
Sanders said Vinyl Tracks, LLC, located at 345 Prince St., will host its grand opening at 3 p.m.
“It’s our hope customers will want to come check out these businesses and meet the talented entrepreneurs who are at the helm, offering these great products and services,” Sanders said in a press release. Light refreshments will be offered at each location.
Z & Z Beauty, owned by Angela Bryant, focuses on self-care for women and men and offers non-invasive body contouring to assist with fat reduction. Services include Laser lipo, cavitation lipo, the iconic foot detox, and more. Bryant will be doing a demo-facial on Friday, allowing those in attendance to have an opportunity to see the process.
Glammed By Lady T, owned by LaTonya Hannah, offers a range of hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, wigs, and various types of oils. The business also carries accessories such as jewelry, hats, totes, seasonal items and more.
Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee, owned by Connie Hairston, offers custom designT-shirts, cups, waist beads and more.
Vinyl Tracks LLC, owned by Clint Blunt, features vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, branded merchandise, a gathering and performance space, and more is planned. Vinyl Tracks is a music and railroad themed experience.
