Four elected to Summers BOE

Three incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Summers County Board of Education during Tuesday’s Primary Election to fill three full terms and one partial term.
The Summers County Board of Education was put into an unusual position prior to the primary election as a result of a board member dying and another resigning, creating more openings on that board than usual for the election.
Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt told The Register-Herald in February that the top three candidates with the most votes would be elected to the full four-year-term seats, so long as there are not more than two from the same district.
She added that the two-year-term seat will go to the candidate who receives the fourth highest vote count.
A field of eight candidates, including four incumbents, ran for the board.
The top three candidates who received the most votes were Megan Harvey (1,663), incumbent Greg Angell (1,182) and incumbent Renee Farley (833), based on unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The candidate with the fourth highest vote count was Incumbent Kenny Brogan (816).
The term for these candidates elected to the board of education will begin on July 1.
The votes for the remaining four board candidates were Michele Merrill (767), incumbent Stanley Duncan (655), Billie J. Persinger (563) and Janima Bond (482).
Voters in Summers County also cast votes in the Primary Election for county commission, county clerk and circuit clerk.
For the Summers County Commission race, incumbent Ted Kula bested David Milburn to secure the Republican nomination for the seat.
Kula received 608 votes to Milburn’s 552.
This was Kula’s first election as he was appointed to this seat in January 2021 after former commissioner Jack Woodrum resigned upon being elected to the West Virginia Senate 10th District.
In the General Election Kula will face Democrat Joseph M. Blankenship.
Blankenship received 46 more votes than his opponent Linda Huffman to obtain the Democratic nomination.
The county clerk race had only two candidates, one Republican and one Democrat, meaning the real competition for these candidates has just begun.
For their separate party primary elections, Democrat Jackie Jeffries Farley received 913 votes and Republican Lynn Reed received 979 votes.
This is the first time in 25 years that Merritt’s name has not been on the ballot for Summers County clerk. Merritt, who announced her retirement earlier this year, said she has been the clerk since 1997 but has worked in the office since 1986.
The position of Summers County circuit clerk was also on the primary election ballot.
Incumbent Democrat Stacy D. Ford is the only candidate who filed to run for circuit clerk. Ford received 1,045 votes in the Primary Election, according to unofficial results.