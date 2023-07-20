The Federal Aviation Administration has appropriated more than $13.9 million for improvements at four West Virginia airports.
The awards were: $8,145,000 for Greenbrier Valley Airport to rehabilitate a runway; $3,765,647 for Morgantown Municipal Airport to extend a runway; $1,346,076 to Tri-State Airport to update the airport’s master plan; and $657,095 to North Central West Virginia Airport to construct a terminal building.
