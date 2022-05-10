Spending two years on the bench because of Covid, Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Founder’s Day Celebration will return later this month to the Wildwood House Museum, home of Gen. Alfred Beckley.
The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. Founder’s Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Activities will commence with a walk from Wildwood House to Wildwood Cemetery, where a Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will render military honors. Attendees will then return to the house for lunch and musical entertainment. The house will be open after lunch, staffed by several docents.
Costumed Beckley family reenactors, Civil War reenactors and traditional craftsmen will demonstrate their respective skills. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available ($10 adults, $5 children) from the Farm of Dallas and Missy McCoy, who will also provide animals for a petting zoo.
Wildwood House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 121 Laurel Terrace, directly across the street from Memorial Baptist Church.