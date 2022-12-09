“My biological dad and my grandmother forcibly took me and my brother away from my mom, locked us in a room in this cabin, and severely neglected us. We were starved and beaten to the point where we had to eat wallpaper and mattress stuffing to stay alive. We ended up getting lead poisoning from the wallpaper. It was pretty much just severe neglect, and physical and emotional abuse that we experienced.”
That’s how Caylin Adkins described the circumstances surrounding her initial placement with West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) some 15 years ago.
“My earliest memories would be in that room we were locked in,” Adkins said. “But I don’t have any specific memories of CPS coming and removing me and my brother from that home.”
Now 18, Adkins was 3 years old when she was taken into CPS custody. Her younger brother was 18 months. After years of placements in no less than three different temporary homes, Caylin and her brother were adopted by their forever-family.
“As messed up as the system is, it still works,” Adkins said.
Adkins was one of four foster care children interviewed by The Register-Herald’s Jenny Harnish, a photojournalist and videographer, between December 2021 and March 2022. All share a bitter-sweet story, including 17-year-old Phoebe, who was placed at a foster home in Monroe County as the result of an investigation pertaining to her stepfather’s arrest.
“I was so confused,” Phoebe said of the night she was taken from her mother by CPS workers. “I didn’t know why I was being taken from my mom – she didn’t do anything wrong, and I didn’t either. I felt like I was being punished for what somebody else had done.”
Despite the traumatic circumstances surrounding her placement, Phoebe remembers her foster mother as being “welcoming,” and explaining how her foster sister “gave me a big ol’ hug and (she) didn’t even know my first name.
“It was really nice having someone to take care of you when you’re away from your family,” Phoebe added. “I would not have wanted to be at any other foster home.”
Now reunited with her biological family, both Phoebe and her mother maintain a close relationship with those who fostered her.
“It’s just a nice connection to have,” Phoebe added, “my foster mom and my (biological) mom just being friends. I’d have really thought foster care was going to be the worst thing that ever happened to me, but they definitely made it better.”
In spite of the circumstances which brought both Phoebe and Caylin Adkins to the place they now know as home – and the documented shortcomings of West Virginia’s CPS system – their stories can be viewed as examples of that system working. For many other children currently under CPS supervision, their stories have a far less satisfactory conclusion.
As of November 2022, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports that 6,369 West Virginia children are currently in foster care, nearly 400 of whom have been placed in homes outside the state. Less than half of all foster children have been placed with biological family members, and 453 currently reside in state-run orphanages. These statistics are trending up from last year.
Staffing, too, is a concern. At present, the DHHR reports vacancies for 151 Child Protective Services workers, and 43 Youth Services Social Service workers.
Journey, who was 13 at the time of being interviewed, is unsure of the circumstances surrounding her foster placement.
“My dad was being put in jail for something,” she said.
“They came and investigated him, and they took me [and sister] away,” Journey added. “I’m not sure what happened to (my mom) during that time. But the second time we were in foster care, she went to jail.”
While Journey remembers her multiple foster parents as being “mostly warm and welcoming,” she and her sister were frequently moved from one home to the next. Although Journey doesn’t remember the specific number of homes she was placed in, she estimated it to be approximately 15.
“When I was 5 or 6 (years old), I started to understand how foster care works,” Journey said. “I never felt like I didn’t have a family.”
After a lengthy placement with their biological uncle, Journey and her sister now reside in the Oak Hill area with their forever-family.
Ean, who was also 13 at the time of the interview, said he and his sister were taken into CPS custody as a result of their parents’ drug abuse.
“The CPS workers would show up at my school and ask me to answer questions about what was going on in my house,” Ean explained. “I went with my dad to DHHR one day, not knowing what would happen. I didn’t know my parents were using at the time.”
“Someone came and brought me to the house I’m currently living at,” Ean continued. “I had no idea what was happening until I got here.”
Ean added that it wasn’t until he and his sister were in the CPS worker’s car that they were told they could not return to their parents' home.
“At that point, I was thinking, ‘This can’t be real – this can’t be happening,’” Ean said. “It scared me, the whole situation did.”
A month after his initial placement within his foster home, Ean and his sister began visiting with their biological parents, who would ultimately regain custody of both children – if only temporarily.
“We went back to live with our parents for about a year,” Ean said. “Then we came back here, and we just stayed here.”
“The judge set standards [for my biological parents],” Ean added. “I guess they didn’t meet the standards. My dad was living in the basement of someone’s house, and my mom went back to using drugs again. She couldn’t stop.”
The entirety of Ean’s time in the CPS system was spent with just one set of foster parents. Ean and his sister have both since been adopted by those same foster parents.
“I was excited,” Ean said about how he felt when hearing the news of his impending adoption. “I knew these people (foster parents) now, and they were great. We went to the courthouse, and we were all just very nervous. But then it was done – we were adopted.
“And I knew, ‘OK, we’re gonna stay here forever,’” Ean added. “So anyone who [is in the system], just make the best of your situation, and don’t take a negative view. Every day when you wake up, you can choose to look at things bitterly, or you can look at things betterly. That’s what I would tell everyone who is in the system.”
Currently, the DHHR only certifies those with a familial relationship to the child as licensed foster homes. While the DHHR doesn’t publish the total number of licensed foster homes within West Virginia, other state and national organizations track that information. According to fostercarecapacity.com, West Virginia had a total of 3,431 licensed foster homes in 2021 (accounting for approximately 51 percent of children in CPS custody). And as reported by adoptuskids.org, “In federal fiscal year 2020, West Virginia finalized 1,683 adoptions statewide.”
Those wishing to become foster parents may do so by registering with the DHHR. However for non-family members, there are numerous private foster care agencies throughout West Virginia, including:
• The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, with locations in Lewisburg, Princeton, Summersville, Charleston and Morgantown.
• Necco Foster care, with locations in Fairmont, Logan, Elkins and Beckley.
• Braley & Thompson Foster Care, with locations in Beckley, Princeton, Dunbar, Clarksburg and Logan.
According to Mary Carr, Lewisburg site manager with the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, the combination of staffing shortages – both at the DHHR, as well as private agencies – and the lack of licensed foster homes has left many children with nowhere to go.
“A few weeks ago, I knew of at least four children who were staying in hotel rooms with DHHR workers because there wasn’t a home for them,” Carr told The Register-Herald. “I had a DHHR worker call me yesterday and say, ‘I really need a shelter bed for this kid. If not, we’re gonna be in a hotel room tonight.’ We didn’t have a home for [the child].”
“Staffing is an issue in shelters,” Carr continued. “If we don’t have enough staff, then we can’t take more kids and fill up the empty beds that we have.”
As a nonprofit agency, Carr explained, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia struggles to compete with employers – such as Walmart – with regard to wages for their workers.
“It’s just a total, you know – it spirals out of control,” Carr added. “It’s fairly often that we get a call and there's no bed for a child, unfortunately.”
While Caylin, Phoebe, Journey and Ean are proof that West Virginia’s foster care system often works, thousands of other children – including those who will spend tonight in a hotel room with a stranger – serve as a reminder that it often does not. The problem comes down, as it so frequently does, to numbers – not enough foster parents, not enough homes and too many children in the state’s care.
But as Phoebe’s foster mother once told her, “Don’t let the bad people win.”
