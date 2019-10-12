Members of the public may offer comment on the state’s new Substance Use Response Plan at a forum in Beckley on Tuesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment is hosting six regional public forums to allow residents to review and offer comment on the plan.
According to a news release, the plan “describes the current substance use environment in West Virginia, highlights existing activities and initiatives to date, and presents a framework of evidence-based goals, strategies, and objectives to address the current gaps and needs.”
West Virginia health officials released a plan for the state Office of Drug Control Policy in January 2019.
Brian Gallagher, chairman of the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, has said the previous plan was focused on the state Department of Health and Human Resources and that the new plan would be broader and include the work of multiple state agencies.
The Beckley forum will be held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. On-site registration opens at 4 pm.
Pre-registration at https://helpandhopewv.org/odcp is recommended but not required.
Members of the public may download a copy of a summary of the plan at that link.
They may also provide online feedback. All feedback must be received by Oct. 25, 2019.
Erin Beck