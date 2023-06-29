State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Morgantown on Tuesday to present an unclaimed property check totaling nearly $10,000 to former West Virginia University and NFL fullback Owen Schmitt.
“I was honored to reunite Mountaineer football legend Owen Schmitt with his unclaimed funds,” Moore said.
Moore presented an unclaimed property check totaling $9,474.16 to Schmitt at the 50-yard line of Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, where Schmitt played college football.
The funds were from outstanding checks turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, including money tied to his NFL playing days and a rebate check from Harley Davidson.
Schmitt has been an assistant coach with the Greenbrier West High School football program since 2021.
