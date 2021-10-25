Former WRC undergoes rebranding, christens new Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE — The name has changed, but the multitude of critical service offerings hasn't.
Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth (AWAY), formerly the Women's Resource Center, and some of its partners cut the ribbon on Oct. 21 on the agency's new Fayetteville location at 111 E. Maple Ave. The organization has been operating at the new site since August.
"All of our services are the same, all the wonderful things that we provide are the same," Reginia Thomas, AWAY executive director, said prior to the ribbon-cutting.
According to its website, awaywv.org, AWAY is a private, West Virginia non-profit agency which provides temporary emergency shelter, counseling, crisis intervention, advocacy and other supportive services for victims, survivors and witnesses of domestic violence and sexual violence.
"All of our wonderful services that our advocates do and that we offer are still the same," Thomas later reiterated. "We just changed our name to AWAY, just to really encompass who all we serve.
"However how you identify, we will serve you. We'll help any victim of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking. We have advocates that can provide you the resources to help you get out of situations."
Areas of available aid to victims include housing, filing a domestic violence petition, and appearing in court with the victim.
Besides Fayette, AWAY serves Raleigh, Summers and Nicholas counties.
"We've been serving this county for many, many years," Thomas said. In that time, the agency has formed partnerships with the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, child advocacy care groups, local law enforcement agencies and many others.
"We just want to thank everyone who was able to come out today and those who support us in this amazing community and all over the entire county, and really, all over southern West Virginia," said Erin Stone, assistant executive director. "That makes what we do possible.
"And we're so proud of the new name and this new location. We can't wait to serve more people here."
According to Stone, AWAY's outreach offices are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. "But if anyone is in a crisis situation, you can call our crisis hotline at 304-255-2559, 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and someone will answer," she said.
The website lists available services and locations, hours of operation and contact information.
Services are free and confidential.
"We have been serving men, women and children since the 1980s," said Stone. "That's who we've always taken care of.
"But with the name, I think people thought it was a women's-only shelter, but that's not necessarily the case. We take care of anyone who has been the victim of one of these crimes."
"On average, we've been serving (across the counties) between 200 and 250 victims a month since June," Thomas said. "That just goes to show you the importance of what we do.
"And that's just the ones that come forward."
"You don't have to stay in a situation like that, you really don't," Thomas added. She and Stone said they hope the support from AWAY and its partners continues to give victims the confidence to come forward.
The Covid-19 pandemic has created scenarios where domestic violence and sexual violence victims sometimes had "no escape" from bad situations, Stone said, but "savvy advocates" have still been able to connect with victims and provide them resources.
In observance of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a Fayette County domestic awareness vigil will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
