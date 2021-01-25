Former VA doctor sentenced to 25 years in prison

A former doctor of osteopathic medicine who previously worked at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Beckley was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing veterans under his care.
Additionally, U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk handed Jonathan Yates, 52, of Bluefield, Va., three years of supervised release.
Yates had pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2020, to three felony counts of deprivation of rights. According to the plea documents, Yates rubbed the genitals of two veterans and digitally penetrated a third veteran’s rectum under the guise of legitimate medicine, when in fact he acted without a legitimate medical purpose.
This conduct, performed while Yates was acting in his capacity as a VA physician and a federal employee, deprived the veterans of their constitutional right to bodily integrity and caused them pain, Volk ruled.
According to the plea documents, the veterans had sought treatment from Yates to manage chronic pain.
Several veterans spoke during the sentencing, describing the trauma and mental anguish that Yates had caused them.
Yates surrendered his medical licenses as a condition of his plea agreement.
“The sentence today reflects the seriousness of this defendant’s misconduct," said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Gregory B. Friel of the Civil Rights Division. "In a despicable betrayal of his oath, he used his specialized medical knowledge and expertise to sexually abuse his own patients. He has now been held accountable.
“It is a testament to the bravery of our veterans that so many came forward to bring this defendant to justice.”
Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District, said veterans deserve "the best of care."
"Yates betrayed his oath as a physician and the veterans under his care,” Stuart said. “Today, Yates has been called to account for his heinous acts.
"While his prison sentence will not undo the significant harm Yates inflicted on the victims, we hope that it will ease their pain," he said.
"I also want to thank the victims and their families for their unwavering support during the prosecution of this case.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and the Veterans Affairs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Special Litigation Counsel Samantha Trepel and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey of the Southern District of West Virginia, and Assistant Chief Kilby MacFadden of the Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia at http://www.wvsd.uscourts.gov/ or at http://pacer.wvsd.uscourts.gov/.