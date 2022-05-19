A former utility clerk for the municipality of Man received a sentence of seven years of supervised probation for falsifying accounts and stealing stealing over six figures over five years from utility deposits she collected but failed to deposit in the Town’s bank account, according to a press release from the state auditor’s office.
Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville, who had pleaded guilty to the crime, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Eric O’Brian. She was ordered to repay $166,096.79 in restitution.
The State Auditor’s office was appointed special prosecutor by the circuit court to handle several matters involving potential fraud in Logan County. The Auditor’s prosecution team received this case from work performed by the state’s commission on special investigations and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District.