morgantown, w.va. — Former West Virginia state Supreme Court justice and long-time circuit judge Larry Starcher has died.
Starcher had been in declining health and he passed away Saturday. He was 80.
Starcher was elected to the state Supreme Court in 1996 as a Democrat and served until 2008. He served as chief justice in 1993 and 2003. As chief justice, Starcher promoted diversity of Supreme Court staff, developed the circuit judge law clerk program, worked for improvements in the administration of the judiciary and reactivated the gender fairness task force, according to a WVU biography.
Prior to that, Starcher served as a Monongalia County circuit judge for 20 years, including 18 years as chief judge. He also was president of the Judicial Association 1992-93.
Starcher was known for his outspokenness. He was frequently critical of former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship after Blankenship bankrolled the campaign of Brent Benjamin to the state Supreme Court.
In 2008, Starcher said there was a “cancer” on the court.
“The simple fact is that the pernicious effects of a single wealthy coal company executive’s bestowal of his personal wealth, his influence with his associates, his political tactics, and a ‘close friendship’ have created a cancer on our Court,” Starcher said, according to the West Virginia Record.
