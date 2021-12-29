Former Wyoming County Senator Sue Cline, of Brenton, has died.
While additional information is not available as of this time, condolances are growing.
“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier). “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues. I served with Sue for three years and enjoyed getting to know her. She was straightforward, passionate about helping southern West Virginia, and immensely proud of her family. We worked together on a flood relief issue a few years ago, and I saw what a fierce advocate she was for her region. She will be missed, and we thank God for her service to the state of West Virginia.”
State Treasurer Riley Moore said, “I was shocked and saddened this morning to hear of the passing of Senator Sue Cline,” Treasurer Moore said. “Having served with her in the Legislature, I knew Sue to be a fierce advocate for conservative principles and the people of West Virginia. She devoted her heart and soul to fighting for the people of her district. “Mina and I send our thoughts and prayers to Sue’s family, friends and colleagues as we all mourn her loss.”
“Sue Cline embodied and personified the true essence of a dedicated public servant. She represented the citizens of Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties with fever, passion, and love. Her contributions to progress and opportunity in West Virginia were total and complete. Her most endearing trait was an enthusiastic, yet quiet faith in God. It is her faith that gives comfort to all who loved and respected Senator Cline that she is now with her heavenly Father," former Senate President Mitch Carmichael said.