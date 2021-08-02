CHARLESTON — Robert Baber, former mayor of Richmond, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of defrauding the City of Richwood of $2,443.54.
This follows a multi-year investigation by the state auditor, Nicholas County prosecuting attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds. From 2016 to 2018, the audit and criminal investigation determined more than $3.1 million of federal funds was received by the city, comingled by the actions of city officials, and a portion was diverted to personal use.
In his statement of guilt, Baber said, “I have profoundly disappointed the people of Richwood, Nicholas County, the State of West Virginia, my family, and my friends. I regret my actions from the bottom of my heart.
"I have had years to ponder my mistakes,” the former mayor wrote. “It has been painful to reflect on the selfishness that compelled me to seek recompense that was not due me. But however painful it has been to me, pales in comparison to the pain it has caused and to the damage ultimately done to both Richwood’s reputation as a town and to its recovery from the flood.
"It was a terrible lapse of judgment to press for payment for volunteer flood recovery work performed before I was sworn in as mayor. I clearly and unequivocally recognize it was illegal, wrong, and unethical. I pressured Clerk Abby McClung to write the check in the amount of $2,443.64.”
Baber is scheduled to be sentenced by Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen O. Callahan on Oct. 12. Baber faces one to 10 years in the penitentiary. He also will be required to repay restitution to the City of Richwood in an amount to be determined by the court. He also could be required to pay the full costs of the forensic audit performed by the state auditor.
Acting Nicholas County Prosecutor Paul Williams, Assistant Prosecutor Mike Cox, and Special Prosecuting Attorney Steve Connolly are handling the prosecution of this case. State Police Lt. B. Mankins, State Auditor’s Fraud Unit Assistant Directors Bryan Whitley and John Jones, and agents from the DHS-OIG assisted with the investigation.