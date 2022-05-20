$ID/[None]0000LightBlue@BODY COPY:
A Beckley man who once owned a downtown restaurant was sentenced Thursday to seven years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack” cocaine in front of his downtown establishment.
Greg Anthony Waters, 53, who owned Sweetz Da Snackery in Beckley, was facing a maximum 20-year sentence. According to court records, he sold approximately one ounce of cocaine base in September, 2020, to a person who was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant.
Waters admitted to meeting the informant near his restaurant to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine or cocaine base on several other occasions.
As part of the plea, Waters agreed to forfeit cash in the amount of $2,481 and to have a money judgment entered in the amount of $5,000, the total of which represents the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking.
Waters also agreed to forfeit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck which was used to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances.
A Beckley man was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael Bryant, 62, a felon, admitted to selling fentanyl to a confidential informant on three separate occasions in March 2021 at his Hunt Street residence.
During one of the controlled buys, Bryant also sold the confidential informant a loaded Francolin Arms, model Citadel Boss 25, 12-gauge shotgun.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bryant’s residence on October 21, 2021 and seized additional quantities of fentanyl, a loaded Sports Arms Derringer .22-caliber pistol, and rounds of 9mm and .22-caliber ammunition.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
A St. Albans man pleaded guilty Thursday to intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Scott Edward Hudson, 50, admitted to participating in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.
Hudson sold approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on March 22, 2019. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hudson’s residence on March 23, 2019, at which time they recovered approximately 230.8 grams of pure methamphetamine and $5,160 in cash that included marked bills from the previous day’s controlled buy.
Hudson, a felon, further admitted to illegally possessing a SWD Cobray, model M11/9, 9mm pistol in the St. Albans area on May 21, 2021.
Hudson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
A Charleston man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Denzil Weatherspoon, 29, a felon, ran from officers with the Charleston Police Department on February 4, 2020. Upon detaining Weatherspoon, officers recovered a loaded Rohm Model RG23 .22-caliber revolver in his jacket pocket.@Byline Name:The Register-Herald