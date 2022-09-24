Ever since the New River Gorge was designated a National Park and Preserve, visitors from alll around have been stopping by the region to have a look-see themselves.
Apparently, the attraction is so strong that it even pulls in a former world leader for a vacation.
Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, who served as prime minister of Mongolia in 1998 and 2004 through 2006, as well as president from 2009 to 2017, visited West Virginia this summer to enjoy various attractions the area has to offer.
Starting his adult life as a factory worker and eventually a military man, Elbegdorj was one of the leaders who helped end a 70-year communist regime in Mongolia and replace it with a framework of a semi-presidential multi-party representative democracy. The switch in power was unique in that it saw no conflict and was achieved only through debate and protest. His major role in this fight for freedom earned Elbegdorj the name “Golden Sparrow of Democracy” in Mongolia, a reference to the sparrows which are the first birds to be seen after winter.
Elbegdorj elaborated on his beginnings and how he came to be such an important figure in his home country.
“I studied in the Soviet Union, in today’s Ukraine for five years,” he stated. “We realized we had to change our country and we started the underground movement with like-minded people. On Dec. 10, 1989, we had our first demonstration, and I was moderator of that demonstration. Since then, I’ve been in politics for 30 years.”
The trip to the New River Gorge began because Elbegdorj’s American advisor, Robert Painter, is a Beckley native. Elbegdorj is an avid enjoyer of nature, so Painter recommended that he visit the area on his way to D.C. to enjoy some of the many amenities of southern West Virginia.
“I like adventure, you know,” stated Elbegdorj. “I like things that get us closer to nature.”
Stops he made on his weekend excursion included the Woodrow Wilson Library, a trip to The Greenbrier, the national park, and many of the smaller attractions that West Virginia has to offer. The main reason, however, was to go whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley rivers, a new experience for the former president.
“Very nice, very good,” Elbegdorj said referencing his first impressions of West Virginia. “The food, the family, are all very good. It’s like my home.”
Elbegdorj studied in Ukraine and lives in a country bordering Russia, so he was asked about the conflict between the two countries.
“I think Russian people are not Putin and Putin is not Russian people,” stated Elbegdorj. “The main reason for Mr. Putin started that war is that he is afraid of ‘free Ukraine.’ If Ukraine succeeds, that will be a very bad look for Russia.
“We saw that at the United Nations,” Elbegdorj said. “There were 141 nations supporting Ukraine and opposing Russian invasion. Only five nations supporting Russia and that’s including Russia. What a shame. I think I know that the free world will prevail.”
Overall, Elbegdorj seemed excited to experience the nature of West Virginia. He proclaimed his interest in experiencing the mountains and the New River as well as learning about the culture of the state. After his visit to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton, Va., he was eager to talk about everything he learned while he was there, and all of the ideologies of Wilson that he agreed with, such as his stances on what countries should be allowed in the United Nations and agreeing with his anti-dominating government philosophies.
Elbegdorj proclaimed the beauty of the roads he traveled in the state as well as the hospitality of the people he met. If anything, the former president of Mongolia coming here is proof of West Virginia’s growing influence on tourism.
