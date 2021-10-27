Former National Park Service Superintendent Watts placed on detail in national office

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Lizzie Watts has been placed "on a detail" with the NPS Northeast Regional Office and is no longer serving as superintendent of the park, NPS Chief of Interpretation, Visitor Services, & Cultural Resources Eve West has confirmed.
Watts has a 34-year history with the park, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.
In December, Congress declared the New River Gorge a national park.
Watts has been in Oak Hill since 1987 but traveled extensively for her work in the nation's federal parks.
In 2016, she applied for and was hired as superintendent before being placed with the Northeast Regional Office recently.
"I don't have a lot of details, but I've been told that she's on a detail with our regional office, developing an annual superintendents' conference for the Northeast and National Capitol regions," West reported. "She's basically spearheading the development of working with superintendents from a variety of other places."
West said Carmen Chapin, from the Northeast Regional Office, is serving as a temporary replacement for Watts as park superintendent.
John Warren, Chief of Communications for NPS Region 1, said Wednesday that he did not have information on Watts' detail.
"We work a lot of details in Park Service," Warren said "And that's what Lizzie's doing.
"She's working a detail with the Region at this time."
Warren implied he did not have information regarding whether Watts will return as superintendent of New River Gorge National Park.
"All I can tell you is what she is doing, now," he said.
He added he did not know if Watts had requested to be placed on detail and that he did not know how long the detail will last.