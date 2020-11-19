Former Rainelle Mayor Jason Smith has established a GoFundMe campaign to express appreciation to West Virginia law enforcement officers.
Dubbed “Back the Blue,” the campaign has a $50,000 goal. Money raised through this effort will be used to reward officers and their families with such special treats as a day at the local gun range, a group dinner or a recreational day trip, according to Smith.
Initially, the focus will be on local law enforcement communities but, if sufficient funding is secured, Smith’s hope is to expand the program to include similar agencies statewide. His eventual aim is to establish a nonprofit organization that will continue this project.
“We owe a measure of gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement who dedicate their lives daily to protect us,” Smith wrote on the campaign’s GoFundMe page. “Throughout my time as mayor, I have witnessed over and over again the selflessness and sacrifice of law enforcement who lay their lives on the line every day to protect people who they will never meet and people who will never know their names.”
To find out more information about this campaign or to donate, go to gf.me/u/y7qhv5.