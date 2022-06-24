A former Logan County resident was sentenced Thursday to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for prohibited interception of oral communications.
Randall Dwight Holden II, 33, was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Holden admitted to secretly recording a video of a woman engaged in sexually explicit conduct in her Logan County home on November 25, 2017.
The video was later uploaded to the internet without the victim’s knowledge.
The video was one of several secretly recorded videos that Holden had created and posted online depicting the victim.