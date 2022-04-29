Former jail inmate reports serious infection

A Beckley woman was hospitalized for a serious infection shortly after leaving Southern Regional Jail in April.
Paula Matney, 42, said April 16 that she was denied antibiotics, soap and water while in her “quarantine” cell and in a medical POD and that jail medical staff refused to provide her blood pressure medication for the 15 days she was awaiting her trial in jail.
Matney is currently awaiting her trial while on home confinement.
A Raleigh General Hospital physician’s assistant diagnosed Matney with Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, on April 14, when she was admitted to the hospital.
Later, Beckley ARH Hospital records show, she was diagnosed with cellulitis, which she said doctors told her was likely a result of the MRSA infection.
MRSA is a potentially life-threatening infection. It may be contracted in a number of ways, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including exposure to overcrowded, unsanitary conditions.
Matney said that she had a small scratch when she entered Southern Regional on March 17 for a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.
Conditions at the jail and inadequate medical care led to the severe infection, she said.
“My first day out of jail, my ankle was, literally, three times the size it was supposed to be,” she said. “It was awful. I can’t tell you the pain.
“It felt like a thousand needles. Oh, my gosh, it hurt so bad.”
A Southern Regional booking officer confirmed Friday that Matney was at the jail from March 17 until 3 p.m. on March 30.
Pictures taken on March 31 by Matney’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, show a pus-filled wound on Matney’s ankle. Her ankle is also swollen.
Matney said that for the 15 days she was at Southern Regional awaiting her trial, she was involuntarily placed under the medical care of PrimeCare Medical of West Virginia, which is based in Harrisonburg, Pa., and is contracted by West Virginia to provide care to state inmates.
Her care was non-existent, she said.
“I got really sick,” Matney reported. “(Raleigh General) said it was probably the bacteria infection."
Matney said PrimeCare denied her the blood pressure medication that she must take daily in order to stay healthy. They also refused to provide water for several days in her cell and did not provide a bar of soap at first.
Matney said jail and medical staff forced her to carry a mattress pad while her blood pressure was “at a stroke level” and her ankle was extremely swollen.
She said she was given two Band-Aids during the 15 days, which placed at least three other inmates in her cell at risk of contracting MRSA.
CDC said that MRSA wounds must be kept covered in order to stop the spread of the serious infection to others.
Matney, a former insurance agent, said she also contracted head lice and ringworm at Southern Regional.
She said she is thankful that she was able to leave the jail to get treatment for MRSA at the two local hospitals.
“My reality check was … the doctor had come in and he made a comment that we have to do a wound culture in that and make sure that doesn’t go to the bone,” Matney recalled. “I guess I didn’t realize what they were saying.
“Any kind of wounds I’ve had, healed. They scab over. They get better.”
She said a RGH medical worker explained that if the wound reached her bone, she was at risk of losing her foot to an amputation.
“My heart dropped,” she said. “That scared me."
Matney urged Gov. Jim Justice and State Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy, a veteran with experience in undercover operations, to order an undercover investigation at the jail to gain information about living and working conditions at Southern Regional.
On Thursday, Sandy announced that a state investigation had found satisfactory conditions for inmates. Days prior to Sandy’s announcement, Matney said she went into the jail relatively healthy and left with a serious illness.
On March 30, when investigators visited the jail and Matney was being released, licensed practical nurse Pamela Stroman said that she had worked for PrimeCare at Southern Regional from May to October 2019.
Stroman said PrimeCare does not provide adequate care of patients.
“They’re not organized, but they don’t want help, either,” Stroman said on March 30. “It’s like they have a preconceived notion that if someone is an inmate, whether they’re guilty or not, they’re already a monster, and they don’t deserve any sort of decent treatment.
“I think that’s a lot of the problem,” she said, when asked to discuss how improvements could be made. “We need to look at them as a patient, someone who needs our help and needs our advocacy.”
Stroman has worked at other jails, including for the Virginia Department of Corrections, and she said that the culture at SRJ is “light-years” behind those at the facility where she most recently worked.
When Matney went into the jail, she said, she told intake officers her pharmacy and notified them that she needed her daily blood pressure medicine in order to maintain her health.
She was sent to quarantine, where she said prisoners were supposed to get out for one hour per day. She said that, in reality, they were left for days in a cell without a guard allowing them to leave.
“It was me and two other girls that were put in one cell,” she explained. “The toilet wasn’t overflowing, but it was filled to the top with poop, pee and paper.”
The sink did not have running water, she said.
Matney said the prisoners were served milk with their food trays but did not receive bottled water.
Guards promised to bring a snake to allow the women to unclog the toilet so that they could use it, she said, but they soon forgot about the request.
For three days, she said, the women were in the cell without a snake. The toilet became too full to use.
“Day three, we decided to kick the door to the cell,” she said. “We took turns kicking it.”
A guard told them over the loudspeaker, from an observation tower, to stop kicking the door, she said.
“A guy gets on the speaker and says, ‘You need to quit kicking my door,’” she recalled. “We said, ‘We need to use the bathroom. We aren’t going to quit until you give us something to unstop this toilet.’”
She said they kicked for “hours” and that another prisoner who was free to roam the section brought a snake.
“It was definitely a reward for bad behavior,” she noted.
By Day 4 and Day 5, the sink still did not work, she said. None of the women had been let out of the cell by Day 5.
“We didn’t get to take a bath. We didn’t get hygiene. We didn’t get nothing,” said Matney. “You didn’t get water. You got a little thing of milk in the morning with your breakfast.
“You didn’t get water.”
State investigators reported that bottled water was purchased in bulk and that prisoners could leave their cells to get water from a POD fountain. Matney said neither was true in the quarantine section of the jail.
She said two girls in her cell drank from the toilet, on their fourth and fifth days in the jail. She saw one of the women drink from the toilet, which they had cleaned, she said.
“We could flush our toilet,” she explained. “But we didn’t have running water in our sink.
“It was gross.”
A flashing clock on the guard tower was supposed to tell prisoners the date. It was broken. Combined with the lack of natural light and being in the cell for days on end without talking to her family, the broken date seemed especially cruel. She forced herself to keep track of the days.
Six days after she had entered the jail, a guard let her out of her cell to make a call, she said.
“It just messes with your mind,” she said. “I didn’t realize it at the time. I was just trying to get through it.
“You have a lost feeling. When I got out, I realized how much it had messed with my mind.”
Her health began to deteriorate because when “Med Pass,” a twice daily ritual when a guard or a PrimeCare nurse brought medicines to prisoners, occurred, her blood pressure medicine was never given to her.
Nurses measured her blood pressure through a “bean hole” in the door, she said, which she believes prevented them from accurately assessing her blood pressure.
She said she followed the rules to ask for her daily medicine, signing a “yellow sheet” for a “sick call.” She explained to nurses that if she did not take her blood pressure medicine each day, it could have a detrimental impact on her health.
She said nurses often promised to bring the medicine but never did.
Twice, she said, guards handed out medication to prisoners. An imprisoned nurse said the practice was questionable.
Matney said she witnessed prisoners taking medications from a tray without showing ID.
“Nobody checks your ID,” she said. “It blew my mind.”
She said vandalism was a problem among some inmates. However, a sprinkler system was broken due to maintenance needs, she said. It would often result in filthy water from toilets being leaked into one downstairs cell, in particular.
The women in the cell lived in “an inch of sh#t water” and had to eat and sleep with their mattresses in it, Matney charged.
They used a squeegie to try to clean their cells, she added.
The scratch on Matney’s ankle began to feel sore. Pus started to ooze out of it, and her ankle was swelling.
On Day 9 inside the jail, Matney said, she started to feel sick with a headache. She assumed that the stressful living conditions, combined with the nurses not providing her daily medicine, caused her blood pressure to rise.
Despite her sickness, she helped sneak a woman from the flooded cell downstairs into the upstairs, without guards knowing.
“She had a mat that wasn’t covered in plastic,” said Matney. “It was just a foam one.
“So we were stuck five in a cell.”
She got lice at Southern Regional, and she developed an itchy rash on her thigh, which local medical staff later told her was ringworm, a contagious skin infection. Jail nurses helped her with neither, she said.
Her headaches were worsening.
“On Day 8 or Day 9, I was having some pain in my side,” she said. “I had been asking them to take a look at my leg.
“It was infected.”
She was in extreme pain from the MRSA infection, she said, when she started pressing her call button for help at 3 a.m. Soon, she developed severe and uncontrollable nausea.
When she became too ill to press it, her cellmates took turns pressing it.
When that failed to get help, her cellmates started to kick the door.
“I’d been dry heaving,” she said. “The entire quarantine squad was tired of hearing me dry heave.”
Soon, those in other cells began kicking their doors to get help for Matney, she said.
At 1 p.m., a guard came and told her to carry her mattress and her things to the medical POD.
Dazed, exhausted and in pain, she said, she began to pack her things and dragged her mattress.
“My ankle was two to three times the size it usually is,” she said. “It was oozing.”
A doctor at PrimeCare pushed on her stomach and said she needed medicine to stop her dry heaves.
PrimeCare staff told her that her blood pressure was “stroke range,” she said. She was given an emergency treatment to lower it.
A nurse then told her to pick up her mat and carry it to a desk. A nurse gave her a shot. When Matney asked what it was, the woman refused to provide the drug name, she said, and injected her.
“To this day I don’t know what that was,” Matney said.
The nurse was sending her back to her quarantine cell, she said, when Matney asked her to look at her foot.
According to Matney, the doctor squirted a saline solution on it, covered it with a Band-Aid and told her to wash with water and soap.
She told the doctor she could not follow his instructions because the jail had not provided water in her cell.
“I said, ‘Can I get water?,’” she recalled.
Matney said she was in a medical cell for three days and nurses did not provide additional care for the MRSA infection, did not permit her to shower so she could clean it and did not administer her prescribed blood pressure medicine.
“My blood pressure was never checked again. My foot was never checked again,” she said. “I lay in a cell and slept for three days.”
She was given a “quick" EKG.
Matney said, while seriously ill and overwhelmed by her situation and PrimeCare staff’s alleged lack of care, she called a nurse “dumb.”
The nurse reacted angrily and told her to pick up her mattress and go back to quarantine, she said.
In quarantine, she had running water the last few days of her incarceration in a new cell, around Day 11, but her wound was oozing, she said. Despite repeated requests for a Band-Aid and antibiotic ointment, she did not receive either, she said.
On Day 10 or 11, a cell at the end of Matney’s block became open. She and a cellmate concocted a plan to get into the cell, where they had a working sink.
One of her cellmates, who Matney said was “too sweet for prison” and who appeared to operate at a below-average intelligence level, was left alone in a cell after being beaten up by another inmate, said Matney.
She made repeated requests to guards, Matney said. Finally, a guard told her that she would have to stay in the cell or wear a pickle suit.
Mental health patients and those who feel suicidal are forced to strip naked, often while those in other cells watch and make comments, Matney said.
Guards wrap them in the heavy blanket “suit” and they are taken to the front of the jail and lie together in a holding cell where staff may supervise them. They are visible to all entering the jail, she said.
Matney said the treatment was unlikely to stop suicidal thoughts, in her opinion.
“That’s almost one of my personal goals,” she noted. “I want to understand how that thing is supposed to keep someone from wanting to kill themselves.”
Her former cellmate had said that last time she was in a pickle suit, a girl had urinated on her and that she had had to wear it for several days. Still, she opted for the pickle suit so she could leave the cell, Matney said.
On Day 13 or 14 of her incarceration, a guard gave Matney a bar of soap, which she said nearly made her cry.
“The only time I got to brush my teeth was when I was in medical,” she said. “We were given hygiene twice in the 15 days I was there, and it was by the same guard.”
Matney said she had toilet paper in her cell, which she used when she had her period. No tampons or pads were available, she said.
She said she did not receive cleaning supplies in her cell, despite her infection, until another prisoner antagonistically “threw” bleach into her cell.
When she was released from Southern Regional, her attorney documented the oozing wound on her leg.
She was hospitalized at Raleigh General and Beckley ARH. A pic line was placed in her wound, and doctors kept it away from her bone by cutting away small pieces of the infected flesh.
Matney said she had difficulty finding a home confinement officer when she was released from the hospital, due to MRSA.
But since Southern Regional would not admit her with a MRSA infection, local law enforcement worked out a way for her to stay home while keeping an ankle bracelet near her person at all times, rather than having officers get near her wound to put it on her ankle.
She said she was afraid that she would be sent with the infection into a place that had failed to treat her blood pressure.
“When you’re in there (the jail), there is no help. You’re completely at their mercy,” she explained. “They can do with you whatever they want, and there is no way for you to help yourself.
“Who’s your saving grace, you know? There’s not one.”