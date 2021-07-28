lewisburg – A retired healthcare worker’s life was changed forever when she received a surprise visit from Gov. Jim Justice.
Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg for what they believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently-retired staff member.
After the program began, Gov. Justice surprised the crowd by making an appearance and providing remarks spotlighting the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
Following the Governor’s remarks, WVSOM officials announced that they would be honoring Coleman for her 10 years of service with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of WVSOM.
But, as Coleman walked back to her seat, Gov. Justice asked her to turn around for one more surprise.
At that moment, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog walked into the room carrying a check for $1 million.
That’s when the Governor revealed that Coleman was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
In addition to the cash and truck giveaways, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.