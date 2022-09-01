Christopher Osborne, 26, a former firefighter and police officer, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston to 14 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Osborne previously pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a minor victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville, West Virginia.
According to court documents, Osborne previously admitted that on or about Jan. 19, 2021, while he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department in Marmet, and a firefighter with both the Charleston Fire Department in Charleston, West Virginia, and the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, he forcibly sexually assaulted the victim.
Specifically, Osborne admitted that the victim told him that she did not want to have sex, but he held her down and sexually assaulted her anyway.
In a press release, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “This result is a testament to the courage of the victim who came forward to tell her story. The Department of Justice will continue to seek justice for such victims, and to hold accountable perpetrators who abuse their authority to target the vulnerable.”
