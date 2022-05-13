After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted a Huntington man Thursday of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Evidence at trial revealed Brendon Tyre Garner, 33, possessed .380-caliber ammunition in Huntington on June 29, 2021. Garner possessed this ammunition when he shot an individual on Charleston Avenue and fled the scene.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Garner knew he was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of prior felony convictions in Cabell County Circuit Court for possession with intent to deliver drugs in January 2015; in Lawrence County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas for trafficking in drugs in April 2014; and in Cabell County Circuit Court for wanton endangerment in October 2011.
Garner is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the jury trial. Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan Keefe and Joseph F. Adams are prosecuting the case.