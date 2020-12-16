A former Fayette County teacher was arrested Tuesday following reports to police that he sexually assaulted underage minors.
Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom, W.Va., was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with soliciting a minor via computer, sexual assault in the second degree and sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian.
Complaints regarding Varner, a former Ansted Middle School teacher, were received by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. The complaint states that the incidents with multiple victims occurred from 2016 through 2020 and allegedly took place in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas counties.
Based in part on interviews with four victims, Varner is accused of sexually assaulting two victims on separate occasions while they were in their teens and intoxicated.
Other incidents with the victims include sexually explicit text messages from Varner as well as inappropriate comments regarding the victims' appearance, all of whom were underage at the time of the incidents.
The complaint states that three of the victims attended the school where Varner taught in Fayette County and served as a father figure to them, gaining their trust and serving as a confidant.
Varner, who left his job at Ansted Middle a few year ago to teach at Poca High School in Putnam County, was arrested by authorities Tuesday afternoon in Brooke County.
He was unable to post the $75,000 bond and was remanded to Northern Regional Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, the most recent reported incident occurred during an evening in June while a 16-year-old male, referred to in the complaint as Victim 1, was at the home of a friend in Fayette County.
Varner was also present after being driven to the home by the owner, the friend’s parent, following a birthday party where Varner drank moonshine and hard seltzers.
The criminal complaint describes Varner as being “intoxicated enough that he hiccupped and had to go to the bathroom to throw up.”
Around 10 p.m., Victim 1, his friend and Varner are believed to be the only people awake in the home. Varner then steps out to smoke and begins texting Victim 1 asking him to come outside and talk.
After not responding, messages from Varner to Victim 1 continue and become sexual in nature. In several of the messages, Varner offers to perform sexual favors.
Victim 1 alerts his friend to the messages and the two, feeling scared and shaken according to the complaint, barricade themselves in a bedroom and pretend to be asleep.
As the messages persist, the friend alerts his teenage sister to the situation and tells her to “lock her door.”
During this time, Varner then attempts to gain entry to the room where Victim 1 and his friend are hiding while still continuing to message Victim 1 via Snapchat, asking Victim 1 to meet him in a spare bedroom for sexual favors.
Victim 1 and his friend then make and execute a plan to leave the home and stay with family elsewhere.
The incident was reported to police a few days later.
Following this report from Victim 1 as well as others involved in this incident, police conducted interviews with additional victims.
According to these interviews, detailed in the criminal complaint, Varner formed close relationships with several male students while working at Ansted Middle School.
During police interviews in July and December with three other male victims, referred to in the complaint as Victim 2, Victim 3 and Victim 4, police learned that Varner’s inappropriate behavior with male juveniles had been going on for years.
The complaint states that Varner began forming a bond with Victim 2, Victim 3 and Victim 4 while they were students at Ansted Middle School starting in 2016.
Victim 2 and 3 are quoted in the complaint as saying they looked up to Varner as a father figure, often spending time at Varner’s home with Victim 4, playing video games and eating food.
These victims even refer to themselves as being like brothers.
While they were together, Varner also provided, on occasion, alcohol and marijuana to the victims.
In an interview with Victim 3, he states that on his 15th birthday, he and Victim 2 were at Varner's home in Fayette County. Victim 3 states that he drank 15 beers and had 15 shots.
He goes on to say that he ended up in a bed and could not move. This is when Varner walked in, lay beside him and began “violating him” despite attempts to stop him.
Victim 3 states in the complaint that it was “hard to remember everything” but said Victim 2 attempted to stop Varner prior to the sexual assault.
According to the complaint, a separate incident with Victim 4 occurred in the spring of 2019 in Nicholas County while he was staying at a campground with another male juvenile,
Varner was also on site with a camper.
At some point during the stay, Victim 4 and Varner are in Varner’s camper talking when Varner offers Victim 4 some alcohol. After four cups of alcohol, Victim 4 said he was starting to “pass out and is drunk.”
In the complaint, Victim 4 describes waking up and noticing that his pants are down around his knees and Varner is taking sexual liberties with him.
Victim 4 then pushed Varner away and left the camper after screaming at Varner to unlock the door. The next day Victim 4 left the campground after being picked up by an adult relative.
Additional charges are still being investigated and may soon be pending in Fayette as well as Kanawha and Nicholas counties.