The former director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation admitted in a Wednesday hearing before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside to embezzling county money. Now, she is facing one to 10 years in prison when she appears for sentencing next month.
Rhonda Michelle Walker, 43, of Beckley, told authorities that she had written 16 checks to herself from 2010 to 2015, along with a check to a maintenance worker at Lake Stephens. None were approved by Raleigh Commission.
In total, Walker had embezzled $18,536. She told Raleigh Sheriff's Department investigators on May 9, 2018, that she had written the checks to pay for vacation time she had not taken during the year and to give herself a raise. She admitted that she knew she should not have written the checks without Commission approval.
Raleigh Commission had not immediately contacted police when the theft was discovered. Instead, county officials had offered Walker a period of time to pay back the stolen funds on her own. She did not pay back the money in the grace period, and Commission notified Raleigh Sheriff's Office.
Police arrested Walker on May 18,
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said the embezzlement is Walker's first involvement with law enforcement and her only criminal charge. Burnside will sentence her at 9:30 a.m. on July 22.
There is no plea bargain, said Hatfield.