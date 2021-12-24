Arnold D. Maddy of Scarbro is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in Fayette County after a Dec. 23 domestic disturbance.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a domestic situation in the Plum Orchard Lake Road area of Scarbro on Thursday. When deputies arrived, the victim had a visibly bruised and swollen face and head. She told officials her husband had come into her room while she was asleep and struck her several times with a baseball bat.
Maddy, 74, was charged with the felony offense of malicious wounding and the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery, according to Fridley. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
According to the Southern Regional Jail website, Maddy was booked at SRJ at 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 23, listed as a pre-trial felon.
Bail was set at $10,000.
Maddy was still listed as being at the regional jail as of Friday at about 10:30 a.m.
Maddy is the former director of the Visit Southern West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau and former CEO of the West Virginia Bankers Association. He also worked with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce in the past.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.