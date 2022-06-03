A former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville.
During the plea hearing on Thursday in federal court in Charleston, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted that on or about Jan. 19, 2021, while he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department in Marmet and a firefighter with both the Charleston Fire Department and the Danville Volunteer Fire Department, he sexually assaulted the victim.
Specifically, Osborne admitted that the victim told him that she did not want to have sex, but he held her down inside the bunk room at the fire station and sexually assaulted her anyway, causing her pain and bodily injury.
“The defendant abused his official authority and position of power to perpetrate a violent sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Officials who carry out sexual assaults on vulnerable people will be held accountable. The Civil Rights Division will continue to use our criminal civil rights laws to stand up for the survivors of these heinous crimes.”
Osborne faces a 14-year prison sentence, with a maximum of five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offendert.
A sentencing date has been set for July 13.