Zachary Mitchem, 36, formerly of Beckley, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
According to court documents, Mitchem was found passed out in a car parked in front of a local business near Beckley on July 5, 2019. When a law enforcement officer came to check on Mitchem, she observed suspected controlled substances in Mitchem’s car. The officer then conducted a search of the car and found approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 14 grams of heroin and a firearm.
Mitchem was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions. After his arrest, Mitchem admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs in and around Raleigh County.