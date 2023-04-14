MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Friday was a rough day for everyone working in the West Virginia Division of Forestry after the firefighting loss of one of their own for the first time in the 114-year history of the agency.
Cody Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, died while helping fight a forest fire in the area of Armstrong Creek in Fayette County Thursday evening.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/14/forestry-workers-grieve-the-loss-of-one-of-their-own/
