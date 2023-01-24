charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) concluded the fall fire season on Dec. 31.
“It was a very active season,” said Assistant State Forester-Fire Jeremy Jones, WV DOF.
Through both spring and fall fire seasons, there were 890 fires with 20,395 acres burned.
WVDOF is tasked under Chapter 20 of State Code with the prevention, detection and suppression of all wildfires throughout the state.
Federal properties such as New River Gorge National Park and Monongahela National Forest are maintained by the federal government and utilize federal employees to control fires in those areas.
The wildfires that WVDOF suppressed in 2022 are categorized by the following causes with the number of occurrences provided: campfires (9), children (19), debris burning (311), equipment use (254), incendiary (174), lightning (3), railroad (0), smoker (0) and miscellaneous (68).
