WVU Tech's Forensic Investigation Summer Camp will return to campus July 28-30.
Open to high school students, the day camp will will teach introductory concepts in the forensic investigation field. Students will be taught how to conduct proper fingerprinting, analyze blood spatter, learn how to collect evidence and hear from professionals in the industry.
Students will also conduct mock crime scene investigations in WVU Tech's dedicated crime scene house.
The camp costs $200 per student, payable online. The cost includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.
Campers can find out more and apply for the camp at camps.wvutech.edu.