Foreigner "happy to give back" its musical heritage

The West Virginia State Fair is bringing world-class entertainment to the local community for everyone to enjoy. The fun doesn’t stop when the rides do. Besides the food and games, legendary classic rock band Foreigner is headlining the concert event on August 13th at 8 p.m.
Keyboardist Michael Bluestein recently described his appreciation for West Virginia’s enthusiastic fan admiration by describing the difference between urban and rural audiences.
“I actually find the more remote a location we go to, the more enthusiastic the fans are, which kind of makes sense,”Bluestein said. “With bigger cities, people can be a little more jaded because everyone is touring through places like New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas or Houston. They kind of get saturated with choices but people that are a little more remote are hungry for entertainment so the enthusiasm is ramped up.”
Foreigner is no stranger to touring and performing in some of the most exotic locations in the world. Known as one of the most successful rock bands of all time, Foreigner has amassed ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen top 30 hits and has been entertaining music fans since 1977.
“Sometimes we’re in front of 50,000 people, sometimes we’re at a casino, sometimes we are playing in Israel at a stone amphitheater or we are arriving at the state fair in West Virginia. It all just depends on where people want to hear us play and we’re happy to give back,” Michael said.
Michael Bluestein grew up on the east coast in Massachusetts where he studied classical piano and joined various rock and pop bands before attending Berklee College of Music where he studied jazz piano. He then moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles where his touring opportunities increased, eventually culminating in joining the band Foreigner in 2008.
“It’s been pretty amazing, we have this amazing catalog of hit songs that seem to resonate all over the world,” he continued.
The West Virginia State Fair is only one stop on their worldwide tour as they have dates in Tel Aviv, South Africa, Paris, Vienna and at myriad stops across the U.S.
Despite their hectic touring schedule, the band has plans to release new music as well, though the details of which were sparse.
