The rock band Foreigner has been added to the grandstand lineup at the 2022 state fair, State Fair CEO Kelly Collins announced in a press release on Monday.
"The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is on it's way and we are extremely happy to add Foreigner to this year's grandstand lineup," Collins said. "If you haven't seen them in concert yet, you need to this August.”
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is one of the more popular rock acts in the world.
The band is credited with creating enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and "I Want To Know What Love Is.”
Foreigner is a British-American rock band, originally formed in New York City in 1976 by veteran British guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones and fellow Briton, Ian McDonald, along with American vocalist Lou Gramm.
Jones reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus and selected lead singer Kelly Hansen to help write an inspired new chapter in the history of the band.
Foreigner is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m.
Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.
This summer’s 10-day state fair will be celebrating 97 years of "Mountain Grown Fun" from Aug. 11 - 22.
