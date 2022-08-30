For the love of music, Tanner establishes BAF scholarship fund

As a result of his lifelong love of music, William James Tanner established a renewable scholarship fund in July to assist Woodrow Wilson High School students in furthering their post-secondary education at Concord University.
Although James is a graduate of Concord University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, he is an accomplished pianist and has played for several churches, gospel groups and weddings in the Beckley area since 1965.
“We are excited to help Mr. Tanner develop this scholarship with the intent of supporting Woodrow Wilson High School students who are musically inclined to attend Concord University,” said Meanie Stewart, BAF scholarship coordinator, in a press release.
"This endowment will help students with collegiate financial assistance for years to come.”
Since 1985, BAF has awarded $4,959,930 in scholarships to recipients in Raleigh County and surrounding areas. In 2021-2022, BAF approved 294 scholarships totaling $432,283.24. These were made possible by the 188 scholarship funds created by BAF's generous donors.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Tanner Scholarship” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visiting the website at bafwv.org to donate online.
If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
