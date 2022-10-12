This Saturday, Oct. 15, marks the 43rd annual Bridge Day in Fayetteville.
Every third Saturday in October, thousands of people gather for Bridge Day – this year, the 43rd version – on the New River Gorge Bridge to watch daredevils jump into the gorge, chutes attached, 876 feet below.
U.S. 19 closes to traffic at 7 a.m. while visitors enjoy food, drinks, craft vendors, and much more until it reopens at 5 p.m.
While the event is certainly something to experience, there is much more celebrating going on behind the scenes.
WV Living magazine named Fayetteville "Best Adventure Town” in 2021 for good reason, but some of that can be tough to find for the average tourist. But even the most reserved visitor can effortlessly fit right in to the local scene this weekend. Whether it's local beer, food, art, or live music, anyone can go home with a real sense of what this area is all about if you know where to look.
The Outpost at New River Gorge, located at 843 Fayette Station Road, begins its Bridge Day festivities when Ryan Brandenberg takes the stage at 2 p.m. Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns take over from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by Five Oaks Fire from 8 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.
Besides music, The Outpost is offering shuttle buses, food trucks, art vendors and massages by the minute. Visit outpostnrg.com to reserve camp sites or for any other details. This event is $10 to attend, free to those who are camping.
Adventures on the Gorge is starting its weekend celebration on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Taste of Bridge Day.
Visitors can sample tastes of the finest menu items from area restaurants and view local art vendors. Food samples range from $1 to $8, and tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Megan Jean’s Secret Family will be providing the live music during this event, and all proceeds from food tickets go directly back to the local community via the Canyon Rim Rotary Club. AOTG is located at 219 County Route 60/5 in Lansing.
Friday is just a warm-up event for AOTG as it is ramping it up for Saturday's Bridge Day Afterparty.
The celebration continues with live music at the Rendezvous River Lodge starting at 5 p.m. The Wild Rumpus, The Boatmen, and Lazy Salty Dog will be taking their turns on the stage. Monster Energy will be in the Mill Creek Campus parking lot handing out some awesome swag, while sponsoring a BMX demo and handing out some new Monster flavors that you have never seen before.
Titos will also be on site with merchandise.
As part of AOTG's "Raftin' and Draftin'" event, a giant beer trailer will be set up for visitors, offering over 20 beers on tap, all from West Virginia breweries.
After the main celebration on Saturday, Court Street in downtown Fayetteville will be heating up for its 12th Annual Bridge Day Chili Cook-off from 3 to 6 p.m. Tourists and locals alike can stop in to taste, and even to help judge, some of the best chili samples from around the region. Chili styles will range from mild to wild, and just about anything in between.
There will be live music, activities for the kids, vendors and more at this street party, along with the crowning of this year’s Chili King and Queen via a People's Choice vote.
There will also be prizes for best cornbread and best decorated booth. Admission and parking are free, but there is a charge for chili tasting tickets.
Our House Grill & Pub at Cantrell Ultimate Rafting in Fayetteville will also be warming up a day early this year. As part of their Annual End of Season Celebration Weekend, their party starts on Friday when The Stacey Caroll Project takes the stage at 5 p.m. Big Daddy and the Mudcats perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Tom Batchelor Band from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday will be another evening of fun and live music at Our House, starting with Buck Porter at 5:30 p.m. The Tom Batchelor Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., and STRATUS will be running the show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event is located at 49 Cantrell Drive, with a $15 cover charge.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville has live music on Friday night as well. Anthony Frijia plays the taproom for the first time from 7 to 9 p.m. Anthony is originally from San Diego and has recently been on tour promoting his new LP.
Saying that the Freefolk will have a food truck on Saturday would be an understatement, since it's actually going to be a bus. The BBQ Bus will be on site from 4 to 7 p.m. to satisfy just about anyone's barbecue needs. The BBQ Bus boasts all homemade items, including vegetarian meat options, so there's something for everyone.
The Freefolk will also have nine of their own refreshing beers on tap, including their Appalachian Light – a new addition to its menu, a craft domestic for those who might like all that local breweries have to offer, but prefer a very light taste.
Fayetteville isn't the only place to take advantage of the fun. Some visitors will be staying in Beckley, some in Summersville, and everywhere in between.
The Lost Paddle, at 1 Concho Road in Oak Hill, is hosting a Bridge Day Afterparty Concert for anyone who may not be ready to head home when the road opens back up. Vern's Pot O' Chili, The Settlement, and the Mighty Good Times will be rocking the stage all evening. The live music starts at 7 p.m.
The Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo is having a Pre-Bridge Day Party on Friday, starting the weekend with a semi-acoustic performance by the Davisson Brothers at 9 p.m. The Davisson Brothers is a country music band from Clarksburg composed of brothers Chris and Donnie Davisson, Gerrod Bee, and Aaron Regester. This show is $15 for tickets purchased in advance, $20 at the door.
