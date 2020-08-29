The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will give away food on Monday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Raleigh County.
During this time, one food box will be given per vehicle.
Lloyd Vandall, age 69, of Lawton, WV, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Edward Phillip Zeto, 97, of Beaver, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. A funeral liturgy will be 11 am Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Reverend Mr. Harry Evans officiating. A rite of committal will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers plea…