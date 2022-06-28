The Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be hosting a food giveaway at the old Mount Hope High School on Thursday, June 30, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. or as long as supplies last.
Food giveaway planned at Mount Hope
