editor's pick Food giveaway for veterans Friday Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago A food giveaway for Veterans is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on Ragland Road. All veterans are welcome to get food.